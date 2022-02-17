Kids had an opportunity to look at art in a different light after viewing the works of Will Jacks.

Jacks is an assistant professor of art and photography at Troy University and currently has his photography on display at the International Arts Center. Jacks exhibit is experimental photography in which he coats large sheets of paper with a photographic emulsion and then exposes it in a variety of ways.

“It’s really a work in progress,” Jacks said. “A lot of inspiration comes from around the family farm in Mississippi. The inspiration primarily comes from willow branches.”

International Arts Center Director and Curator Carrie Jaxon said last week’s ArtSpark was the first one of 2022, but there is another planned for March 12, with the time to be announced.

“Our main mission is to promote the International Arts Center to the community and families through activities that bring people to campus to see the arts center and [Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park]. ArtSpark is a tool for us to do that.”

The initial ArtSpark was in 2021 and the program brings children and their parents, grandparents or guardians to the IAC for a few hours of hands-on art, learning, exposure to current exhibits as well as an opportunity to go on an art-themed scavenger hunt, play in the park and feed the fish and turtles.

Each month, a guest instructor plans an art program for children.

“Kristy Drinkwater, from Make Art Troy, was our guest instructor,” Jaxon said. “She developed a program around Will Jacks’ exhibit. The children were able to make nature ribbings and take the art home with them.”

Jacks’ exhibit will be on display at the International Arts Center through April 3. The IAC is located at 158 International Boulevard, in the heart of the Troy University campus. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.