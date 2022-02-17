Alabama artists featured at JCA

The Johnson Center for the Arts will welcome two Alabama-born artists as exhibitors on Monday, February 21 and with an artists’ reception to be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the arts center is excited and honored to feature Mark Dauber, Birmingham, and Madison Faile, Selma, at the arts center.

“Mark and Madison are outstanding and highly respected artists,” Campbell said. “Their exhibition, ‘Art and Pictures,’ combines the amazing talents of both into one outstanding artistic exhibition.”

Dauber is a fine art photographer who has had numerous exhibits throughout the United States and is included in various private and institutional collections. He has led his own workshops in the United States and Ireland and Guatemala and has produced the architectural photography for the highly-regarded exhibit and catalogue, “Palladio in Alabama.”

“Mark was recently honored as the Montgomery Business Committee for the Arts Artist of the Year,” Campbell said. “He is the first photographer to receive that award.”

Faile studied at Troy University and received a bachelor of fine arts degree in drawing and painting.

He has curated and participated in many exhibitions as well as being the first alumni to be offered a solo show.

“Madison has exhibited in galleries all across the south,” Campbell said. “He paints mainly from imagination and found photos. His work confronts the viewer with the whimsical and the very real.”

Everyone is invited to view “Art and Pictures” during regular JCA hours, from 10 until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and to meet the artists at the reception in their honor from 6 until 7:30 on Thursday, February 24.