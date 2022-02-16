Troy Athletics gears up for busy week of action

Troy University Athletics is in full swing this week as winter sports seasons and spring sports season begin to converge, and the Troy campus will see plenty of action.

The Troy women’s basketball team hosts a pair of home games this week, starting with Georgia State on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. before hosting Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Both of those games will stream on ESPN+.

The Troy men’s basketball team will look to rebound from a loss this past weekend on the road against the Sun Belt’s first place Appalachian Sate on Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Troy then heads to South Carolina to face Coastal Carolina on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Both of those games will air on ESPN+.

The Troy men’s tennis team will head to Corpus Christi, Texas for the HEB Invitational on Feb. 18. The women’s tennis team is traveling to Florence to face North Alabama on Feb. 16.

Trojan baseball gets the 2022 season started with a series against Holy Cross at Riddle-Pace Field. Troy plays Holy Cross on opening day, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. before a doubleheader on Feb. 19 with the two sides meeting at noon and 4 p.m. The series closes with another noon matchup on Feb. 20.

Troy softball may have the busiest week – at home and on the road – of all Trojan programs, beginning with a road game against in-state foe UAB at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. The Trojans will then host the Troy Invitational Feb. 18 trough Feb. 20 against three schools, including the SEC’s Ole Miss. Troy will begin things on Feb. 18 against Nicholls at 3 p.m. before facing Eastern Kentucky at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans then battle Nicholls at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 before capping off the day with a showdown with Ole Miss at 5:30 p.m. Troy and Ole Miss will meet again on Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ESPN+.