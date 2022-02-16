Pike senior signs with Millsaps College

Pike Liberal Arts senior football player Gavin Williams signed his college letter-of-intent with Millsaps College on Feb. 16.

Millsaps is a Division III school based in Mississippi. Williams chose Millsaps over offers from Norwich Tennessee Valley Prep, Atlanta Prep, Phenix City Prep, Ace Elite and Point University.

“Millsaps just felt like home when I first went there,” Williams said of his decision. “All the people and teammates I met there were great. They just made it seem like home.”

Williams said his teammates and coaches at Pike made him feel the same way when he first came to the school.

“When I first came here all of my coaches and teammates never made me feel like I was distant from anyone,” he said. “Everyone made me feel like I belonged here.”

Williams was a key part of the defense on the past two back-to-back state championship teams.

“Gavin has been instrumental in the last two state titles for us,” Pike coach Rush Hixon said. “Gavin played linebacker and then moved to defensive end because of a team need.

“Not only was Gavin a major part of our football program the last two years, but he has been an awesome person to have walking the halls of our school, as well. We are extremely proud of Gavin and everything he’s accomplished and can’t wait to continue to watch him succeed at the next level.”

Williams recorded 82 tackles and five sacks as a senior in 2021 and was named an AISA All-Star along with winning the defensive MVP award at the All-American Bowl. Williams said he would play linebacker at Millsaps and plans to major in business.

“My first goal is to get my degree and my second goal is to just keep playing football,” Williams said.