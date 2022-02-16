PCHS coach introduced to Brundidge council

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and welcomed two agenda guests, Mark Hurt, Pike County High School football coach, and Dr. Patricia Valentine of Bethesda Restoration Outreach Family Life Center in Brundidge.

“We were proud to introduce Mark Hurt as the new head football coach at Pike County High,” said Mayor Isabell Boyd. “Mark is a graduate of Pike County High School and is an outstanding coach, teacher and community leader. We know he will do good things for our school, its athletic program and our community.”

Hurt said he excited to be back home and looks forward to building a program that will prepare his players for success on and off the field. He is looking to get a strong sports booster program going and start fund raising to promote the program.

Hurt asked for the community’s continuing support of the PCHS and its athletic programs and in all efforts to make Brundidge a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Valentine expressed appreciation for the opportunity to speak. She requested permission for the use of Galloway Park as the site of a two-day event in July for the youth of Brundidge and surrounding area.

Valentine said the event will include a basketball tournament, games and other activities.

The council approved Valentine’s request.

Brundidge City Clerk Linda Faust reviewed the city’s FY2022 November financials and advised the council that the city is on track with its budget.

Boyd said the Stop-the-Violence meeting at Brundidge Station on February 6 was well attended.

“Everyone was supportive of those who spoke about the needs within the city and the efforts to do what is necessary to stop the violence,” Boyd said. “We all want to do what has to be done to keep our city safe and our residents assured.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.