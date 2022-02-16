Obituaries: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Mavis Johnson Sawyers

Mavis Johnson Sawyers, 79, a resident of Still’s X Roads Community, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sammy Turner and Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Josie, AL with Elder Mason Brooks officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Siddie Johnson; great-grandson, Gavin Marler; brothers, George Johnson and Brenton Johnson; sister, Edna Simmons; nephew, Terry Simmons and sister-in-law, Ramona Johnson.

She is survived by two children, Sheila Sawyers Brooks and husband, Clint and Del Ray Sawyers and wife Milisa; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Bray, Kristena Marler (Roger), Zack Sawyer, Tyler Sawyer (Nicole), Sydney Sawyer, Drew Brooks (Jamie), Sam Brooks (Tiffany), and Ben Brooks (Jenny); 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Kenneth Johnson (Billie) and Donald Johnson; two sisters, Margaret Turner (Sammy) and Faye Hattaway (Douglas); brother-in-law, Aaron Simmons; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Johnson and Linda Johnson, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Drew Brooks, Jerremy Bray, Gage Brooks, Duncan Bray, Ryder Brown, Ryan Brown, and Jayden Bray.

The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Friday.

