Columnist searches archives for interesting bits of local history

5 YEARS AGO

“If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.” Michael Crichton.

In 2017, Kelly Knick was named CHMS “Teacher of the year”. Kelly was a math teacher for the seventh grade. Kelly taught her students by getting the kids singing, dancing and rapping.

In 2017 as they do every year in May, the Troy Police Department honored their fallen brethren with a memorial ceremony. Since 1905, Troy Police Department has lost five officers in the line of duty: Will Jackson 1905; Hayden Youngblood 1962; Cecil Sullivan 1967; Billy Dease 1968 and Steve Watkins 1981.

50 YEARS AGO

In 1971, the Troy Dixie Youth baseball tournament team came out a winner in the first round of tournament play. Troy defeated Elba 6-0 behind the strong arm of Terry Anderson.

Al Gibbs has been reelected as city commissioner for the City of Troy over opponent John Rottenberry. Gibbs was the victor with 633 votes to Rottenberrys 56 according to the complete but unofficial returns.

The Lab School on the Troy State University campus will be closed next fall and the old facility will be used by the Art department of Troy State. Grades 1-4 will attend the old Troy Junior High which will be renamed to Elm Street Elementary. William Davis will be the principal of the Elm Street Elementary. This will be Davis’ first principalship. He is working toward his master’s degree from Troy State where he received his B.S. Coach Davis will serve as the basketball coach and football coach at Troy Junior High.

100 YEARS AGO

In June 1921, Troy suffered a fire loss of approximately thirty thousand dollars when the office and garage of the Bassett Car and Truck Company caught on fire and were completely destroyed. The fire spread to the White Star Market building, gutting it and burning the stock of the market, which was operated by W. A. Williford, and the stock of goods of T. J. Hollis, who ran a grocery store and lunch room.

There were twenty-one cars, old and new, in the Bassett Car and Truck Company building. The company’s cars numbered fourteen, including two new Clevelands, which had not been sold. All of these cars of the company were fully insured.

Rush Moore, Studebaker dealer, of Montgomery, had stored two new Studebakers in the garage for the night and they were a total loss. One of these was a special 6 coupe, and the other a light-six, 5 passenger touring car. Mr. Moore had prospects in Troy and ad brought the cars here for exhibition purposes.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more.

Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.