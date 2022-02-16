AHA sets $30,000 goal for 2022 Heart Walk

The Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association is in the midst of its fundraising efforts to help reduce the number of deaths from heart disease and stroke.

The association’s goal is $30,000 and expectations are high that the goal will be reached and exceeded. The fundraising efforts will be acknowledged at the Heart Walk on Thursday night February24, at the Troy Sportsplex.

However, before then, the Pike County Chapter of the AHA will happily host its Annual Survivors Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at the Park Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

“All heart attack and stroke survivors will be recognized along with their caregivers,” said Jimmy Phillips, Pike County Heart Board member. “It is our hope that every survivor of heart attack and stroke will attend so that we may honor them and, in so doing, offer hope and encouragement to others who are experiencing heart-related issues. And, we are just as hopeful that the caregivers of the survivors of heart attack and stroke will be in attendance. There is no way to express the importance of their roles in the lives of the survivors. We want them to be recognized and acknowledged.”

Marcus Paramore will be the featured speaker at the Pike County Heart Board’s Survivors Breakfast.

All survivors of heart attack and stroke are invited and encouraged to attend.