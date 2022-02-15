Wadowicks honored with ‘Leaf of Love’

Jim and Mary Wadowick of Troy were honored with the placing of a Leaf of Love on the Tree of Love at the Colley Senior Complex on Monday.

The Wadowicks were honored by Gladys Upton who is a student in Jim Wadowick’s recorder and music class at the senior complex. Mary Wadowick is a student/teacher in the class.

Upton said the Wadowicks are teachers, supporters and inspirations.

“They both have been inspirations to me and have shared their love through the teaching and playing of music,” Upton said. “Jim and Mary have been, and are, making a difference in my life and in the lives of others. I appreciate them and love them. It is my joy to honor them with a Leaf of Love on the Tree of Love.”

The Wadowicks expressed their appreciation to Upton and said she has been an inspiration to them and is a treasured friend.

Catherine Jordan, Colley Senior Complex director, said the Tree of Life originated in 2001 as a way to honor and remember those who hold or have held special places in the lives of others.

“It is a Tree of Life and a way to remember those who have given greatly of themselves,” Jordan said. “But, it is also a Tree of Love because those whose names are placed on the tree have also given so much of themselves to others and so much love to others.”

Jordan said the light in the Tree of Love never goes out because the love shown to others always shines brightly.

“The City of Troy may go dark but the light in the Tree of Love will always shine, thanks to our city utilities department.”

Jordan said, as the Wadowicks have made a positive difference in the life of Gladys Upton, they have also made a difference in the lives of many others through their teachings at the Colley Senior Complex.

“Jim and Mary are my friends just as they are friends to all who know them,” Jordan said. “Their influence goes way back. Jim sang with the barbershop quartet back around 1998 and has been teaching the recorder and music class for several years. They both have brought much enjoyment to so many.”

John Brunson and Alston Seepersad both spoke of the influence the Wadowicks have had in their lives. “They teach music but they are also models for how to live your life,” the students said. “Even as you grow older, you need role models. There are no better role models than Jim and Mary.”

Chrissy Pinckard, Colley Senior Complex board director, said, too, that the Wadowicks are a vital part of the Colley Senior Complex, which is making a positive difference in the lives of the senior population of the Troy community.