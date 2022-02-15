Resurfacing project on Highway 93 in Brundidge to begin Thursday

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

From Staff Reports

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 93 in Brundidge will get underway Thursday, Feb. 17.

The project consists of resurfacing and traffic striping on Alabama 93 from U.S. Highway 231 all the way to Lakeview Drive. Motorists should plan for delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone, as there will be lane closures utilizing a pilot car.

The project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, based out of Dothan, at approximately $1.2 million for 35 working days. The project is expected to be completed in May of 2022.

More Z-TOP HOME

Troy softball hosts Trojan Classic

Troy men fall to Little Rock, women wallop South Alabama

Pike Lib basketball competes at AISA Elite 8

Trojans capture area crown in defensive battle

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events