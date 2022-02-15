Resurfacing project on Highway 93 in Brundidge to begin Thursday

From Staff Reports

An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) resurfacing project on Alabama Highway 93 in Brundidge will get underway Thursday, Feb. 17.

The project consists of resurfacing and traffic striping on Alabama 93 from U.S. Highway 231 all the way to Lakeview Drive. Motorists should plan for delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone, as there will be lane closures utilizing a pilot car.

The project was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, based out of Dothan, at approximately $1.2 million for 35 working days. The project is expected to be completed in May of 2022.