Charles Henderson, Pike County girls advance to regionals

On Feb. 14, both the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans and Pike County Lady Bulldogs advanced to the regional round of the AHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament with wins in the sub-regional round.

In the Class 3A Sub-Regional, Pike County hosted Wicksburg and picked up a resounding 50-36 win to advance to the second round of the state tournament.

The Lady Dawgs were led by Amity White with 17 points, while Kyah Rouse added 14 points and Taniya Green scored 12 points. Mackenleigh Booth led Wicksburg with 12 points and Kara Cox added nine points.

Pike County will now travel to Montgomery on Feb. 18 to face off against Prattville Christian Academy at 3 p.m. in Garrett Coliseum in the regional semifinals. Prattville Christian flattened Dadeville 68-27 in the sub-regional round. The winner of that game will advance to the region finals on Feb. 22.

Charles Henderson traveled to Headland on Feb. 14 and gutted out a tough 34-28 win to advance to the regional semifinals, as well. The Lady Trojans led 11-9 headed into the second quarter after Madison Ousley reigned down three three-pointers in the opening quarter of play.

Headland came back in the second quarter to outscore Charles Henderson 8-4 to take a 17-15 lead into halftime. The second half belonged to Charles Henderson, however, as the Lady Trojans outscored Headland 11-7 in the third quarter to take a 26-24 lead into the final period. Charles Henderson outscored Headland 8-4 in the fourth quarter to secure its spot in the regional round.

The Lady Trojans were led by Ousley with 13 points, while Madison Allen chipped in with six points. Tyra Benton scored nine points for Headland.

Charles Henderson will face off against Pike Road in the regional semifinals on Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. in Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. Pike Road is coming off a dominating 61-28 win over Sylacauga in the sub-regional round. The winner of the regional semifinals will advance to the regional finals on Feb. 23.