Pike County Heart Walk set for Feb. 24 at Sportsplex

At the Pike County Chapter of the American Heart Association’s February meeting, final plans were made for the Pike County Heart Walk to be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday February 24 at the Troy Sportsplex on Enzor Road.

Jimmy Phillips, association member, said everyone is invited and encouraged to participate.

“We will have a healthful meal and a variety of vendors,” Phillips said. “Participants will have an opportunity to have their blood pressure taken and a cardiologist will be available to answer heart-related questions.”

Entertainment will be provided throughout the event and door prizes will be awarded.

“We have a variety of door prizes that anyone would be happy to take home,” Phillips said.

The Pike County Heart Walk will conclude several months of fundraising.

“Of the money raised, only 8.1 percent is spent on administrative expenses,” Phillips said.

“The Heart Board extends an invitation to everyone to come join us for the Pike County Heart Walk on Thursday, February 24 and be a part of reducing the number of deaths in the United States from heart disease and stroke.”