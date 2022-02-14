Omega Psi Phi to host discussion

The Epsilon Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a “What’s On Your Mind?” discussion for parents.

The discussion will give teens the opportunity to address issues such as body image, stress, re-lationships, acceptance, family, depression, bullying and peer pressure. The discussion will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon until 2 p.m. at A New Beginning for You, located at 609 N. Three Notch St. in Troy.

The opening prayer begins at noon and food will be provided.