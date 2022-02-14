Omega Psi Phi to host discussion

Published 7:07 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

The Epsilon Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a “What’s On Your Mind?” discussion for parents.

The discussion will give teens the opportunity to address issues such as body image, stress, re-lationships, acceptance, family, depression, bullying and peer pressure. The discussion will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, from noon until 2 p.m. at A New Beginning for You, located at 609 N. Three Notch St. in Troy.

The opening prayer begins at noon and food will be provided.

More News

Nutrition Center crowns Valentine’s Day king and queen

Black History Program at FMBC

BPD conducts death investigation

BPD investigating shooting death

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events