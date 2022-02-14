Former Troy coach lands at Enterprise High School

Enterprise High School announced this week that the school has hired former Troy University running backs coach Cole Weeks to serve as the school’s new quarterbacks coach.

Weeks was as part of former Troy coach Chip Lindsey’s coaching staff serving as the running backs coach in 2020 and 2021. He also served as tight ends coach in his first year with the Trojans in 2019.

Weeks will be joining the staff of new Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon, whose brother Brian Blackmon was previously an assistant coach at Troy under Neal Brown. Ben Blackmon is heading into his first year at Enterprise after seven seasons at Spanish Fort.

Weeks is a Freeport, Fla. native that played college football at Southern Miss. He got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss – also under Lindsey – and then he took a job as quarterbacks coach at Jones County Junior College before coming to Auburn as a graduate assistant in 2017.