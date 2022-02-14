Area teams set to start state basketball tournament tonight

The sub-regional round of the AHSAA Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments begin tonight and a number of area teams will be in action today and tomorrow night.

Tonight, Feb. 14, the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will travel to Headland in the Class 5A Sub-Regional at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Sylacauga and Pike Road.

The Class 3A, Area 4 Champions Pike County will host Wicksburg tonight at 6 p.m. in the Class 3A Girls Sub-Regional at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Dadeville and Prattville Christian in the regional round.

Ariton will travel to Geneva County in the sub-regional round of the Class 2A Boys Tournament on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and the winner will play the winner between Lanett and Vincent in the regional round.

The Charles Henderson Trojans will host Headland in the Class 5A Boys Sub-Regional round on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m., with the winner facing the winner of Pike Road and Sylacauga in the regional round.

The Class 3A Regionals take place on Feb. 17, while Class 2A and Class 5A will play on Feb. 18. All of those games will be held at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

Additionally, the Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball team will play Morgan Academy in the AISA Class AAA State Championship tonight at 7 p.m. in the Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.