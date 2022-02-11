Troy women’s tennis earns first win of 2022

Published 12:56 pm Friday, February 11, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Kristina Kukaras and the Troy women’s tennis team beat Alabama State on Feb. 9. (Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics)

The Troy women’s tennis squad picked up their first win of the 2022 season on Feb. 9 with a 5-2 victory over Alabama State at home.

Troy started off the match with four straight wins. In doubles action, Chiara Dabrano and Franziska Ahrend won their match 6-1 and the tandem of Andrea Widing and Anastasiia Khoklova won theirs 6-3. Those wins put the Trojans ahead 1-0 in the match.

In doubles action, Troy picked up three straight points when Kristina Kukaras, Michelle Ncube and Haagar Amin each won their matches 2-0 to put Troy ahead 4-0. Kukaras won both sets 6-0 and 6-2, while Ncube won her sets 6-1 and 6-4 and Amin won hers 6-1 and 6-3.

Those wins secured the overall match victory for Troy, but Alabama State came back to win the next point as Sahra Bouchaala of ASU beat Khoklova 6-2 and 6-3 in both of their sets. Troy made the score 5-1 when Franzika Ahrend defeated Timothee Legaud 6-3 and 6-2 in two sets.

In the final singles matchup, Alabama State’s Bea Acena picked up a 2-1 win over Olivia Elliot. Acena won the first set but Elliot came back to win the second set forcing a third and final set. Acena won that final set 5-2 to give ASU their final point of the match.

Troy will travel to Florida A&M on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

