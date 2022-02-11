Obituaries, Saturday, February 11, 2022

Katherine Ellen Thomas

Katherine Ellen Thomas, age 89 a longtime resident of Goshen, AL died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne. Private family services for Mrs. Thomas will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Thomas was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was the most important thing to her and cherished every moment she got to spend with them. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her sons: Larry Thomas, Russell Thomas (Jodi); daughter-in-law, Sally Thomas; grandchildren: Chris Thomas (Angie), Tammy Thomas Jackson (Joey), Jennifer Brooks (Tim), Megan Thomas, Blake Thomas, Russ Thomas, Katie Thomas; great-grandchildren: Trent Thomas (Charitee), Anna Grace Thomas, Cole Brooks, Mase Brooks, Joelee Jackson, Roc Jackson, Cam Starks; great-great-granddaughter, Lyla Faye Hall; brother, J.W. Dawkins; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Emory Thomas; son, Mike Thomas; daughter, Melony Thomas; parents: Will and Ola Dawkins.

Melanie Cape Carr

Melanie Cape Carr, age 44 a resident of the Chestnut Grove community died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her home. Visitation for Mrs. Carr will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 from 2-3pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge. A graveside service will follow the visitation.

Mrs. Carr was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a proud christian woman and one of her biggest passions was being a pre-k Sunday school teacher at the Bridge Church in Enterprise. Melanie was a crafty woman who loved and spent many hours scrapbooking. She had a soft spot for animals and loved her dogs dearly. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Carr; children: Brooke Cape, Mikey Carr, Anthony Carr; father, Tommy Cape; brother, Tim Cape; sister, Stacey Cape King (Jeremiah); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Cape.

Stacy Powell

Stacy Powell, age 56, a resident of Troy, AL died Saturday, Ferbruary 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 3pm at Hamilton Crossroads with Rev. Bobby Templin officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Dillard Funeral home in Troy.

He is survived by his daughter: Shelley Sanders; father: George Powell; mother: Ethel Powell; granddaughter: Breanna Sanders; grandson: Axton Sanders; niece: Ashley Powell; nephew: Seth Powell.

He is preceded in death by his brother: Steve Powell.

Stacy loved his motorcycles, fast cars, animals and helping people.

Eugene Perry

Eugene Perry, age 94, a resident of Troy, AL died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Doc Kirby officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.

Mr. Perry was a native of Arkansas who proudly served his nation in the Airforce for many years before retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.

He is survived by his wife: Angie; 4 sons: John, James, Oscar and Berto; 4 grandchildren: Tyler, Grace, Cole and Edwin: and 2 great-grandchildren: Sloane and Macie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 8 brothers and sisters.

