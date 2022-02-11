Lady Bulldogs capture area championship

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs defeated the Opp Lady Bobcats at home on Feb. 10 to capture the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship.

Pike County left no doubts about who the top team in Area 4 was after throttling the Lady Bobcats 59-27. The two sides slugged it out in the first quarter with Pike County leading 10-6 but the second quarter belonged to the Lady Dawgs. Pike County outscored Opp 28-8 in the second half to take a 38-14 lead into halftime. Pike County continued to pour it on the third quarter, outscoring Opp 18-6, going into the final period. Opp outscored Pike County 7-3 in the final period but it was far too little as the Lady Dawgs celebrated their area title.

Pike County’s Amity White led all scorers with 24 points in the win, while Kyah Rouse added 18 points. Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 17 points.

The win caps off a dominant area tournament for Pike County as the Lady Bulldogs outscored their opponents 120-53 in the semifinals and finals.