Imagi-Con set for Feb. 26

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host Imagi-Con 2022 on Saturday, February 26, at the library, Coast & Creek and other venues around downtown Brundidge.

Featured authors and artists will be available to talk with Imagi-Con participants.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said the Imagi-Con featured artists and authors are outstanding and Imagi-Con is proud to have artists of their caliber participate.

“A ‘don’t miss opportunity is ‘Wise Ramblings: The Art of Janin Wise,” Trawick said. “She is an acrylic, pen and ink, and mixed media artist. Wise specializes in story-based small art.”

Karis Nicholson, library circulation clerk, said Wise is one of the many reasons to attend Imagi-Con 2022.

Another reason is the Q&A with the Angela Jackson-Brown.

“She is an award-winning writer, poet and playwright who teaches creative writing and English as Ball State University,” Nicholson said. “She is a graduate of Troy University. She has published her short fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry in several journals. Angela Jackson-Brown is the author of ‘Drinking from a Bitter Cup.’ She is a recipient of an Alabama Authors Award in poetry.”

Nicholson said an attraction of a different kind will be a Quidditch match, which is a cross between flag football and dodge ball.

“Quidditch is a sport from the book/movie series Harry Potter,” Nicholson said. “It’s challenging and a lot of fun,” Nicholson said. “Quidditch is for ages sixth grade and up. Quidditch is almost as much fun to watch as it is to play. Quidditch will be played around noon on the grounds of the Bass House.”

The teams will be “coached” by Avery Kinson, Carter Davenport and Waymond Rogers.

Imagi-Con will also feature an escape room were participants will be “locked” in a room where the only way out is to solve a series of puzzles.

“Imagi-Con will be more fun that anyone can imagine, Nicholson said. “For more information visit http://www.tupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org/imagiconvirtual or call (334) 735-2145.