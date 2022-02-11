Frequency presents Valentine’s Day Concert at The Studio

The Johnson Center for the Arts and Troy University’s vocal jazz ensemble, Frequency invite eve-ryone to “A Valentine’s Cabaret: An Evening of Love Songs” from 6 until 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Valentine’ Day, at The Studio at 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

Frequency, directed by Scott Sexton, is an auditioned, select vocal jazz ensemble that is devoted to the performance of contemporary acapella choral pieces.

“The JCA is excited to bring frequency downtown for the special Valentine’s Day concert,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “Those who have experienced frequency in concert know how wonderfully talented this group is. For those who have not heard the group, it will be a Valentine’s Day to remember.”

The concert will be a presentation of songs from multiple genres. The Valentine’s Day performance has been a tradition of sorts of frequency.

“We have had a concert on this date for almost as long as frequency has existed,” Sexton said. “We are happy and honored for this concert to be sponsored by the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.”

frequency’s set will include acapella arrangements of James Taylor’s “How Sweet it Is”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as performed by Pentatonix, and an arrangement of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. The choir will also sing an original song “Butterfly” by Rajaton, a Scandinavian-based vocal jazz ensemble.

“Members of the choir will sing solos and duets spanning from old jazz standards, to pop songs, to Broadway,” Sexton said. “I will accompany some of them on the piano and some of them will ac-company themselves on the guitar.

“The concert shouldn’t last long and would be perfect to pair with dinner plans before or after the concert! We invite everyone to come out and hear the awesome talents of these young musicians!”