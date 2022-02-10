Troy basketball starts two-game home swing tonight

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team will finish off this week at home for two conference games over the next three days.

As the Trojans head down the stretch of the conference schedule, with a chance to take a No. 1 seed into the conference tournament, Troy University is looking for a big turnout at Trojan Arena.

Troy, siting at No. 2 in the Sun Belt, will host Arkansas State, currently sitting at No. 3, in a pivotal conference matchup tonight at 6 p.m. Troy is also celebrating Student Appreciation Night at Trojan Arena with some special promotions. Free hot dogs will be given to the first 400 students through the doors and a pair of Airpods will be given to a student. Also, more prizes will be given out during time outs including $500 in Adidas gear, free food, free oil changes, a Lala Cooler and more.

Tickets for the game will also be 50 percent off for all general admission tickets and faculty and staff of Troy University will be able to buy $5 general admission tickets that will include a pregame hospitality meal. The Troy softball pitching staff will also give a special pitching demonstration during halftime.

The Trojans will then cap off the week against Little Rock on Feb. 12 for a game that will also see the celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the “Unbreakable Record” of 258 points scored in a game in 1992. The basketball team will wear special throwback Troy State jerseys and the first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive throwback Troy State T-shirts. The first 1,000 students will also receive commemorative “Believe It” rally towels, as well.

Fans who attended the 1992 game can also receive free complimentary tickets and take part in a special recognition on the court. To request a complimentary ticket, visit www.TroyTrojans.com/258.

Trojan Tailgaters will hold a special tailgate event pregame outside of the Trojan Arena Box Office with complimentary food and drinks. All kids age 12 and under will receive free admission to the game, as well. There will also be inflatables and games held in the practice gym from pregame until the end of the first half for children.