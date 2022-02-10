Sacred Harp singing moved to June

The Sacred Harp Singing event had long been a February tradition at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama. Then, in 2021, COVID-19 concerns were reason to cancel the popular shape-note singing event.

“This year, we were still a little skeptical with our planning,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “The Sacred Harp Singing has to be planned far in advance and we didn’t know what the circumstances would be in February. So, the museum board made the decision to host the Sacred Harp Singing in June with the date to be determined by the singers.”

The Sacred Harp Singing at the Pioneer Museum is very popular. Singers come from all across the state to participate.

Many come that don’t sing but enjoy listening and others come to experience sacred harp singing for the first time.

“Everyone is welcome and the Sacred Harp Singing is a great time to enjoy this old form of a cappella music and to tour the Pioneer Museum of Alabama,” Tatom said.

The pioneer museum will present Thunder on the Three Notch on May 13 and 14.

“This event will be held in place of Spring Planting,” Tatom said. “Thunder on the Three Notch will feature two days of living history demonstrations on the grounds and also in the Demonstration Cabin.”

Tatom said Thunder on the Three Notch was very popular last year. The event featured two living history events, the Creek War and the Battle at Hobdy’s Bridge.

“The Sacred Harp Singing and Thunder on the Three Notch are fun-learning events,” Tatom said. “Everyone is invited to visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama throughout the year with more immediate plans to join us for the Sacred Harp Singing and Thunder on the Three Notch.”