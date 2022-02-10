Look who’s coming to Imagi-Con

Published 6:45 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Congtributed Photo Janin Wise, an acrylic, pen and ink, and mixed media artist, will be a vendon at Imagi-Con 2022 Feb. 26 at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge.

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host Imagi-Con 2022 on Saturday, February 26 at the library, Coast & Creek and other venues around downtown.

Featured authors and artists will be available to talk with Imagi-Con participants. Don’t miss “Wise Ramblings: The Art of Janin Wise. She is an acrylic, pen and ink, and mixed media artist. Wise specializes in story-based small art. Visit Wise at www.facebook.com/TheArtOfJaninWise.

