Lady Trojans finish runner-up in area tournament

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans hit the road on Feb. 9 to battle Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Championship falling 53-48 in a back-and-forth struggle.

The Lady Trojans finished runner-up in the area after knotting Greenville 8-8 in the first quarter and then taking a 21-20 lead into halftime. Greenville took an early lead in the third quarter and eventually began to pull away, leading 34-29 going into the final period.

Charles Henderson managed to outscore Greenville 19-18 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Tigers held on to the 53-48 win to earn the area crown.

KK Hobdy had a big night for the Lady Trojans scoring 21 points, while Raven Williams added 13 points for Charles Henderson. Both Hobdy and Williams earned All-Tournament honors for their performances. Greenville was led by Jovala Ocean with 12 points.

The Lady Trojans will advance to the sub-regional round of the Class 5A State Tournament next week. Charles Henderson will travel to the winner of tonight’s Area 3 Championship between Carroll and Headland on Feb. 14.

The Charles Henderson Trojans will host Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Boys Championship tonight at home at 6 p.m.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs will also host Opp in the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship tonight at 6 p.m. The Ariton boys team will host Long in the Class 2A, Area 3 Championship tomorrow night.