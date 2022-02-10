Lady Trojans finish runner-up in area tournament

Published 9:28 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Charles Henderson’s KK Hobdy (15) averaged 16 points in the area tournament. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans hit the road on Feb. 9 to battle Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Championship falling 53-48 in a back-and-forth struggle.

The Lady Trojans finished runner-up in the area after knotting Greenville 8-8 in the first quarter and then taking a 21-20 lead into halftime. Greenville took an early lead in the third quarter and eventually began to pull away, leading 34-29 going into the final period.

Charles Henderson managed to outscore Greenville 19-18 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Tigers held on to the 53-48 win to earn the area crown.

KK Hobdy had a big night for the Lady Trojans scoring 21 points, while Raven Williams added 13 points for Charles Henderson. Both Hobdy and Williams earned All-Tournament honors for their performances. Greenville was led by Jovala Ocean with 12 points.

The Lady Trojans will advance to the sub-regional round of the Class 5A State Tournament next week. Charles Henderson will travel to the winner of tonight’s Area 3 Championship between Carroll and Headland on Feb. 14.

The Charles Henderson Trojans will host Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Boys Championship tonight at home at 6 p.m.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs will also host Opp in the Class 3A, Area 4 Championship tonight at 6 p.m. The Ariton boys team will host Long in the Class 2A, Area 3 Championship tomorrow night.

More Sports

Troy’s regular season finale to air nationally on ESPN 2

Pike County falls to New Brockton in area tournament

Wesley Person Jr. enjoying success in British league

Lady Dawgs advance to area championship

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events