Troy’s regular season finale to air nationally on ESPN 2

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team will be seen nationally as their regular season finale against Texas State will air on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Troy currently sits at second place in the Sun Belt with a conference record of 7-3, while Texas State is currently tied for third place with a record of 6-3. Both the Trojans and Bobcats have four conference games remaining and the Feb. 25 matchup could determine one of the top two seeds in the conference.