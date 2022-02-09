Troy’s regular season finale to air nationally on ESPN 2

Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team will be seen nationally as their regular season finale against Texas State will air on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Troy currently sits at second place in the Sun Belt with a conference record of 7-3, while Texas State is currently tied for third place with a record of 6-3. Both the Trojans and Bobcats have four conference games remaining and the Feb. 25 matchup could determine one of the top two seeds in the conference.

