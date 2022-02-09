Frequency in concert at JCA

The Johnson Center for the Arts and Troy University’s vocal jazz ensemble, frequency, have joined to make Valentine’s Day 2022 uniquely special.

The JCA will present frequency, directed by Scott Sexton, in concert from 6 until 7:15 p.m. Monday, February 14, at The Studio at 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Frequency is an auditioned, select vocal jazz ensemble that is devoted to the performance of contemporary a cappella choral pieces.

“The JCA is excited to bring frequency downtown for the special Valentine’s Day concert,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “Those who have experienced frequency in concert know how wonderfully talented this group is. For those who have not heard the group, it will be a Valentine’s Day to remember.”

Sexton said the concert will be a presentation of songs from multiple genres.

“The Valentine’s Day performance has been a tradition of sorts of frequency,” he said. “We have had a concert on this date for almost as long as frequency has existed. We are happy and honored for this concert to be sponsored by the Johnson Center for the Arts and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.”

The concert will have wonderful music, light refreshments and the fellowship that always comes when friends gather.

The Valentine’s Day concert is planned as a pre-dinner event, Campbell said.

“The concert will end in time for those, who want to go out for a romantic dinner, to do so,” Campbell said. “It will make for a memorable Valentine’s Day 2022.”