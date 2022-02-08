Steve Stroud appointed director of watershed authority

Steve Stroud of Goshen has been reappointed the At-Large Director for Pike County on the Board of Directors of the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA). Probate Judge Michael Bunn administered the Oath of Office to Stroud on Monday at a ceremony held at the Pike County Courthouse.

Stroud expressed appreciation for the CPYRWMA board’s reappointment and pledged his continuing dedicated service.

“I enjoy being on a board that is very important, not only to agriculture, but to living in general,” Stroud said. “I’m proud, also, to have a part in assuring our people that our water quality remains safe and abundant for everyone.”

Stroud serves as president of the Pike County Farmers Federation and is the former District 10 director of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance.

He also serves on the board of directors of the Goshen CO-OP and is past president of the Alabama Hay and Forage Committee. He served for years on the Pike County Farm Service Agency County Committee.

“Our board is looking forward to the contributions Steve will continue to make to the agency because of his dedicated service to his community and his appreciation for the natural resources in this area of southeast Alabama,” said Lisa Harris, executive director of the CPYRWMA. “We feel Steve is not only an asset to our board but an effective representative for Pike County as well.

The CPYRWMA is a state agency established by the Legislature in 1991 and is responsible for developing plans and programs relating to water resource management in the areas of water quality, water quantity, flood control, and water conservation education. It is the only watershed management authority in Alabama that is a state agency.

The river basin covers 2.3 million acres in Southeast Alabama. The CPYRWMA is non-regulatory and governed by a 16-member board of directors selected from the 10 southeastern counties and appointed by the Soil & Water Conservation District in each county.