Local teams gear up for area tournaments

Area Basketball tournament time has arrived as a number of teams get ready to compete for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans host Andalusia in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 4 Girls Tournament tonight at 5:30 p.m. with the winner facing off against Greenville in Greenville on Feb. 9 in the Area Championship.

The Trojans are the No. 1 seed in the boys’ tournament and will receive a bye. They’ll face the winner of tomorrow night’s matchup between Greenville and Andalusia on Feb. 10 at home at 6 p.m.

The Pike County Lady Dawgs will host the Class 3A, Area 4 Girls Tournament tonight. The Lady Dawgs play New Brockton at 6:30 p.m., while Goshen faces off against Opp in the other semifinals matchup. The winners meet on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs head to Opp on Feb. 8 to face off against New Brockton in the Class 3A, Area 4 Boys Tournament at 5 p.m. Goshen faces Opp in the other first round game at 7 p.m. The winners of those games will meet on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels head to G.W. Long High School in Skipperville tonight to meet Long in the opening round of the Class 2A, Area 3 Girls Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Ariton also faces Elba in the first round at 6 p.m. The winners will meet on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

The Zion Chapel Rebels will face Long in the opening round of the Class 2A, Area 3 Boys Tournament tonight at 4:30 p.m. in Ariton, while Ariton faces Elba at 6 p.m. The winners will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 in Ariton.

Additionally, both the Pike Liberal Arts boys and girls’ basketball teams are gearing up for the AISA State Basketball Tournament. Both the Patriots and Lady Patriots have received byes into the Elite 8. The Lady Patriots will play the winners of a first round matchup between Clarke Prep on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Class AAA Girls Quarterfinals at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

The Patriots will play Monroe Academy on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Class AAA Boys Quarterfinals at the Cramon Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

The semifinals of both the girls and boys tournaments take place on Feb. 12 with the state championship games being held on Feb. 14.