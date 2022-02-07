Churches come together in one accord

On Sunday afternoon, the extended Brundidge community came together for a time of prayer, song and the commitment to unity among the brotherhood within the county.

The Rev. Henry Reynolds of the Whitewater Community told the gathering that “enough is enough.”

“It’s time to stop the violence,” Reynolds said. “The violence must stop. When I learned how many have died, it has shaken me to the core. I must lean on my Savior during these uncertain times and they are uncertain times. My Savior comes to me in the midst of trouble and comforts me.”

Reynold said to stop the violence, young people, all people, must be shown the way.

“We have to go into the dark places, into the hoods and show the way, let others know that Jesus is the answer, that He is the only way. Jesus is the answer.”

Speakers from different areas of the county spoke in turn and the message was the same. “We have come this far by faith and faith has not fail us yet.”

The Rev. Carl Hollis, County Line Baptist Church, said, too, “enough is enough.”

“The violence must stop,” Hollis said. “We are in a spiritual battle for our souls. We cannot win the battle sitting on the sidelines. There are 16,000 unchurched people in our county. They have no interest in what we do but we must get off the sideline and into the battle for our souls and for the souls of others.”

Other speakers expressed belief that violence is running rampant because adults have failed to instill values in the young people, that although they might know right from wrong that doesn’t matter to them.

The challenge of all the speakers was to be a light in the midst of darkness.

“We can’t pray too much and we can’t care too much,” Elder Willie Moultry said. “Making a change starts at home. Be that home of change.”

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd expressed appreciation to all of those who came with a heart to listen and a heart to make a difference in their extended communities.

“We must stop the violence here at home, all across our country, across our nation,” Boyd said. “I know the Brundidge City Council is accepting the challenge to bring our community together stronger and unified. It was wonderful to be a part of this spiritual atmosphere today with no display of discord.”

Boyd said the challenge now is to unite communities.

“We have at 14 churches here today and that is a sound starting place,” she said. “We must stop the violence and the discord and work together and pull together. If we do, we will be unified and we will move forward in a way that is best for all of us.”

“