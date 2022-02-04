Troy pitcher named Preseason Pitcher of the Year

To the surprise of few, Troy senior pitcher Leanna Johnson was named Sun Belt Softball Preseason Pitcher of the Year as the league announced the preseason awards on Feb. 3.

The Brantley native ranked 12th nationally in 2021 in strikeouts with 260 in 2021. Johnson pitched a shutout in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last season leading to Troy’s first ever NCAA Tournament win.

She, along with teammates Kelly Horne and Jade Sinness were all named Preseason All-Sun Belt, as well. Tallahassee, Fla.’s Horne earned a Sun Belt leading 18 doubles last season and set a school record on-base percentage with a .495 mark.

Sinness – a Sebring, Fla. outfielder – moved into second place all-time in runs scored with 53 last season. She also led the Lady Trojans with eight homeruns with a .339 batting average.

The Lady Trojans will open the 2022 season next Friday, Feb. 11, at home in the annual Trojan Classic that will also feature the College of Charleston, Southern Illinois and Purdue-Fort Wayne. Troy faces the College of Charleston at 2 p.m.