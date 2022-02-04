Troy hires new Football Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Troy University football coach Jon Sumrall announced on Feb. 3 that he has hired Cortlynn Harris as the school’s new football director of on-campus recruiting and operations assistant.

Harris comes to Troy following a year working in the recruiting department at Liberty and two years at Ole Miss.

“Cortlynn is a rising star in this profession, and we’re thrilled to have her part of our family at Troy,” Sumrall said. “She is going to be a tremendous asset to our program. Cortlynn has a broad range of experience that will help us take our recruiting and operations to the next level.”

Harris is an Ole Miss graduate where she earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing communications and earned her master’s degree from Liberty in sports administration. Harris started her career in 2017 as an intern in the marketing and fan experience department and then served as an intern in the football recruiting office from 2019 until 2020.

In 2021, Harris served as a graduate assistant at Liberty working as a liaison between coaches and recruits by scheduling visits and ensuring the staff was in compliance with NCAA rules.