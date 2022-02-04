TFD responds to fire at Trojan Arms

A quick response from the Troy Fire Department prevented a kitchen fire from spreading at an apartment complex.

According to Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the TFD received a call at 10:56 p.m. Thursday for a multi-residential fire in the 100 block of Ellen Drive, where Trojan Arms Apartments is located. Stephens said firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and observed heavy smoke and flames at the front door of a ground floor apartment.

Stephens said firefighters made entry and began to extinguish the fire. Stephens said a search was made of the apartment and there were no victims inside. Stephens said the fire was investigated by Troy fire marshals and the blaze began in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Stephens said no firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident. Stephens also said the quick response by the TFD prevented the fire from spreading to other units.

Stephens said the Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance Service assisted in the incident.