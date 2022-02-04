Making a positive difference

Lindsey Sneed is one of the lucky ones.

She is right where she wants to be and doing exactly what she wants to do.

Sneed is a fifth grade teacher at Troy Elementary School. Her goal every day is to make a positive difference in the lives of those who have been entrusted to her.

Sneed is originally from Dallas, Texas. She came to Troy University to play soccer. There, she met her husband, Joshua Sneed, and, laughingly, said she “got stuck.”

And what better place to be stuck than in Banks, Alabama, and at Troy Elementary School with a room of eager-to-learn, fun-loving fifth graders?

“Learning should be fun and exciting and it is my hope that every day my students will learn and have fun doing it,” she said.

Sneed grew up with dyslexia and there were times when she thought she couldn’t do anything special or be anything special.

“But I never gave up wanting and trying to make a difference in my life,” she said. “I want my students to know that, if they keep believing and trying, good things will happen.”

Sneed said she knows and understands that, in today’s world, video games are job one for young people. They are visual learners so Sneed’s lesson plans are made with that in mind.

Hands-on activities are effective learning tools and have elements of fun connected with them, she said.

One of the most effective learning tools and self-esteem builders is the ability to listen.

“Having someone listen to you is important, but, as a teacher or parent, it’s not always possible to stop and listen,” Sneed said. “When I am busy and a student wants to tell me something but I don’t have time to listen at the moment, I ask them to let me get done with what I’m doing then I will have time to listen. To make sure I don’t forget, I ask them to remind me. And they will. Listening is a most important skill.

Children want to share their thoughts and ideas with each other. With that in mind, Sneed plans “turn and talk” time for her students.

“This is a special time when my students can talk face-to-face,” she said. “This time of interaction is important in that It helps develop socialization skills and builds friendships.”

Lindsey Sneed is dedicated to her students. She wants them to know they are important and that they are loved.

“We all want those things,” she said. “Every day, it is my goal that every child learns, has fun and feels important and loved.”