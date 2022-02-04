Last second three lifts Rebels over Panthers

The Zion Chapel Rebels (16-9) picked up a thrilling 49-48 win over the Wicksburg Panthers on Feb. 3 following late-game heroics.

With the Rebels trailing 48-46 with just four seconds remaining, Zion Chapel sophomore Jacob Chestnut buried a three-pointer to give the Rebels the 49-48 lead. Wicksburg tried a last-second half-court heave that didn’t fall securing the Zion Chapel win.

Senior Brady Cobb led Zion Chapel with 17 points, while Chestnut scored 15 points for the Rebels.

The Lady Rebels fell to Wicksburg 54-19 on Feb. 3. Elly Sheets led Zion Chapel with six points, while Kaylen McAllister added five points.

Ariton (20-5) saw its 12-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 3 when the Purple Cats fell 58-46 to the Dale County Warriors. The Purple Cats took an early 15-7 lead in the first quarter but the Warriors came storming back in the second quarter, outscoring Ariton 25-2 in the period to take a 32-17 lead into halftime.

Ariton cut the lead to 45-33 going into the final period but couldn’t draw any closer as Dale County held on to the win.

Sophomore Ian Senn led Ariton with 13 points, while junior Landon Tyler added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Paxton Sneed grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lady Purple Cats picked up a 40-34 win over Dale County on Feb. 3. Nya Allen had a big night with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win, while teammate Reagan Tomlin added 11 points.

The Goshen Lady Eagles fell to Calhoun 37-18. Jayleigh Adair led Goshen with six points and Haylee Sanford scored five points.