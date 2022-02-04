Crenshaw County man killed when his truck leaves roadway, strikes tree, state police report

Published 10:39 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

One man was killed early Friday morning when his truck left an Alabama roadway and struck a tree, state police reported.

Alabama state highway patrol troopers say Jimmy Carl Bees, 58, of Rutledge, was driving at approximately 4 a.m. Friday when his 2009 Dodge Ram truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident happened on Crenshaw County 28, approximately four miles north of the Luverne city limits, trooper said.

Investigators said Bees did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

