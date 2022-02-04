Charles Henderson hosts Pike County in regular season finale

In front of a jam-packed Betty Wagner Gym in Troy, Charles Henderson High School played host to county foe Pike County High School on Feb. 4 for a pair of basketball games to close out the 2022 regular season.

The Charles Henderson Trojans (21-5) celebrated Senior Night with a 68-52 win over the Pike County Bulldogs (8-14). After jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, the Trojans took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter. Pike County went on a 10-0 run at one point in the second quarter but the Trojans still held on to a 40-23 lead at halftime.

Charles Henderson’s fast-paced style of play continued to stretch its lead to as many as 23 points in the third quarter and the Trojans led 55-37 going into the final period. The Bulldogs went on another run early in the fourth quarter and eventually cut the lead to 10 before the Trojans began to pull away again and sealed the 68-52 win.

Charles Henderson was led by Jacarion Burney’s 15 points, while Akeives Shorts added 11 points and Tay Knox scored 10 points. Makhi Leverett led Pike County with 22 points, while Zac’ory Arnold scored eight points.

The Lady Trojans also celebrated Senior Night with a 54-46 win over the Lady Dawgs. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and took a 32-16 lead into halftime. The Lady Trojans kept the pressure on in the third quarter and took a 35-20 lead into the final period. Pike County outscored Charles Henderson 19-8 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Trojans held on for the win.

KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 18 points and Madison Ousley added 12 points. Pike County’s Kyah Rouse led all scorers with 20 points, while Taniyah Green scored 15 points and Amity White added 11 points.