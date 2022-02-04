‘Center Stagers’ returns to JCA

The Johnson Center for the Arts offers arts opportunities in both visual and performing arts.

Center Stagers, a popular weekly after-school creative drama program, is coming back to the JCA.

Jenny Meadows, Center Stagers director, said those who participate will enjoy engaging sessions that promote imagination, cooperation, problem solving and creative dramatics.

“The participants will also rehearse and perform ‘Seussical the Musical on May 12,” Meadows said.

Children ages six to nine will meet on Mondays and ages 10-12 on Tuesday, both form 3:30 until5:30 p.m.

“This program is partially funded by a generous grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, so we are able to keep the registration costs to $25 per child,” Meadows said. “Please keep in mind that we can only accept 12 participants in each age group this year due to COVID protocols, so register early. Slots will be filled on a first-come basis.”

The last day to register is Thursday, February 10. All sessions will begin the week of February 14.

Those interested may contact Meadows a 268-0466 or the Johnson Center for the Arts at 670-2287.