Volunteers needed for Imagi-Con

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will host Imagi-Con 2022 on Saturday, February 26.

Registration is now open and ends on February 19.

“Imagi-Con is an all-day, fan convention/festival to be held in downtown Brundidge,” said Kari Nicholson, library circulation clerk. “Right now, we invite players to sign up for Muggle Quidditch, which is a take on the sport from Harry Potter. It’s a lot like football, dodgeball and tag all in one. Those who would like to participate can get in the game by calling 334-735-2145.”

Venues include authors, creative items for sale, martial arts, costume design, cosplay (wear your costume) escape rooms and lots of good food.

Volunteers are needed to help with Imagi-Con.

Nicholson said volunteer opportunities include badge check, speaker set up, event monitoring and several pre-festival needs.

Pre-registration is open until February 19 and is five dollars for adults. Registration on Imagi-Con day is $10 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

For more information, go to the library’s webpage http://tupperlightfootbrundidgelib.org or call the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library at 1-334-735-2145.