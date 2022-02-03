Vaccine clinic Friday at TRMC

Troy Regional Medical Center will host a walk-in vaccine clinic on Friday.

The hospital will host the clinic from 1-3 p.m. with the Pfizer vaccine only. There will be doses available for first and second shots as well as booster doses.

Anyone wishing to receive the free vaccine or booster should come to the hospital lobby fore directions. Masking is required at Troy Regional Medical Center.

The entire state is flagged as having a high level of COVID transmission, meaning more than 10 percent of COVID tests are positive. The state positivity rate is currently at 34.2 percent – with 27,116 people testing positive out of 79,380 test administered in the pas seven days.

In Pike County, 30.1 percent of COVID 19 tests are positive. In the last week, 362 tests have been administered in Pike County and 109 people tested positive. The total number of positive test in Pike County so far this year is 1,458. The county has recorded 7,099 total cases since the pandemic began – with 2,108 positive cases in 2020 and 3,533 in 2021. This year, six people have died from COVID in Pike County, bringing the total death count to 118 people since the pandemic began.