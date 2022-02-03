Colley Complex up and running

The Colley Senior Complex is not yet back in full swing, but it’s swinging.

Catherine Jordan, complex director, said classes are open and running “but not like it used to be.”

“As far as attendance, we are still being affected by the pandemic,” Jordan said. “Our numbers are picking up so we are getting there. A little slower than we had hoped but we are very encouraged that we will soon be back where we were before COVID-19.”

Mary Page’s daily art class continues to be well-attended and social distancing is easily accomplished.

“We have aerobics with Jo Rape and the walking class is back up and running –inside, not outside,” Jordan said. “It’s self-taught and the video by Leslie Sansone is very popular. It works your entire body using kick boxing, rubber bands and weights.”

The walking class is held daily except Wednesday. Nuri instructs the yoga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The ceramics class is open every day,” Jordan said. “Our seniors enjoy painting and the fellowship with one another.”

Jim Wadowick’s music study and recorder class is very popular with those who want to learn more about music and also learn to play a rather simple instrument. The recorder class meets on Thursdays.

The music class is also an opportunity to learn to play the piano.

“The piano lessons are free but, students must come to class,” Jordan said. “That’s a rather inexpensive fee for learning to plan the piano.”

The Colley Senior Complex also offers line dancing to country, gospel, R&B, hip-hop and most any other kind of music.

“Our line dancers go out in the community to share love,” Jordan said. “We have been to the nutrition center and New Beginnings. Hopefully, we’ll be able to go into the nursing homes soon.”

Other classes at the Colley Senior Complex include, dominoes, Mexican Train Dominoes, and freelance sewing.

“We want to encourage all our senior adults to come back,” Jordan said. “We practice safety and we offer classes that are fun and meaningful and at no cost. So, come, learn, socialize and have fun.”

For more information about days and times of the classes and activities at the Colley Senior Complex in Troy, call 808-8500