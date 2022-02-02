Troy United Women’s League donates to adult day care

Troy United Women’s League has been serving the youth and senior citizens of the community for 35 years. In the month of December, Troy United Women League “Season of Giving” initiative donated to six agencies within the community. A New Beginning for You Adult Daycare was one of the recipients. The donation assisted with A New Beginning’s Blanket of Warmth initiative that gifts each day care participant with a queen size blanket. Troy United Women League gave the largest donation of $250. Johnesha Wright-Elder, A New Beginning for You – Program Director, stated “We appreciate Troy United Women League for their generous donation. Their donation was enough for us to get 15 blankets out of the 40 clients we serve daily. Troy United Women League is always blessing the community. As a matter of fact, I was one of their high-school scholarship recipients in 2015 and it was greatly appreciated.”