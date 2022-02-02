Troy adds Auburn defensive back to signing class

The Troy Trojans didn’t have a busy day on National Signing Day, landing just one signee, but did add Auburn cornerback Nasir Pogue.

Pogue is the son of Troy cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, who played college football at Alabama State. The 6-foot-3-inch, 175-pound Pogue chose Troy over offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Georgia Southern.

As a senior, Pogue earned all-region honors and was selected team captain by his teammates. He totaled 61 tackles, 26 pass breakups and four interceptions including an interception return for a touchdown.

Pogue joins a signing class that was primarily filled during the early signing period. Joining Pogue will be five other freshmen signees in the Class of 2022. Those players include Bremen, Ga. receiver Blake Matthews, Munford offensive lineman Kyler Gibson, Deatsville offensive lineman Matthew Johnson, Brantley quarterback Tucker Kilcrease and Oneonta fullback/linebacker Luke Hodge.

Troy also added UAB receiver RaJae Johnson, Samford tight end Michael Vice and Tennessee State center Jeremiah Frazier via the transfer portal.