Kappa Alpha Psi hosts scholarship breakfast

The Troy Alumni Chapter (TAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity hosted the second annual Scholarship Breakfast on Saturday at the Troy University Trojan Center. The guest speaker was the Honorable Steven Reed, Mayor of Montgomery.

Each year, the TAC raises funds to provide a monetary scholarship to two seniors, one male and one female, at each public high school Pike County – Charles Henderson High School, Pike County High School, and Goshen High School. The $500 scholarships are intended to serve as assistance when students head off to college in the fall.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity has a fundamental purpose of pursuing achievement in every field of human endeavor. The TAC was chartered in 2013, and promotes mentorship, leadership, and scholarship that positively impact the City of Troy and most importantly, its young people.

Lee Maddox, Polemarch of the TAC, said the scholarship program was created to assist area students with some of their first-year college expenses.

“We are fortunate to be able to provide six young people with $500 each to help with the many unexpected expenses that typically come with starting your collegiate journey,” Lee said. “We have a chapter that is small in membership, but huge in spirit and determination. Part of our creed is to assist the aims and purposes of colleges and universities. This scholarship program is just another way that we, as a fraternity, go about achieving that goal.”

The Scholarship Breakfast not only gives TAC an opportunity to publicly present the scholarships to school officials after Spring assessments buy also allows community leaders, elected officials, and other attendees an opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest in the Pike County area.

For more information about the Troy Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Scholarship Breakfast please reach out to troyalumnikapsi@gmail.com or call/text, Michael Sibley at (334) 657-8401.