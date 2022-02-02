Goshen gets CDBG

Goshen was among 50 towns, cities and counties selected to received a Community Development Block Grant to form the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded $18.2 million in CDBGs in four categories – small city (less than 2,999 population), large city (more than 3,000 population), county and community enhancement. The grants will help local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”

ADECA administers the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this grant program that annually helps Alabama towns, cities and counties obtain financial assistance for projects that benefit their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts that these projects have on the quality of life for residents of these communities.”

Grants awarded for projects in South Alabama include:

Andalusia (Covington County) – $500,000 to replace water lines along North Cotton Street and Eighth Avenue and resurface those streets.

Chatom (Washington County) -$350,000 to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility to ensure reliable service for residents.

Enterprise (Coffee County) – $272,900 to demolish and clear 45 dilapidated buildings throughout the city.

Evergreen (Conecuh County) – $500,000 to improve the town’s sewer system, including replacing an outdated lift station and inadequate sewer line.

Flomaton (Escambia County) – $350,000 to renovate and upgrade the town’s wastewater facility.

Georgiana (Butler County) – $350,000 to upgrade two wells to ensure safe and reliable water service for residents.

Goshen (Pike County) – $100,000 to resurface John Anderson Drive.

Lockhart (Covington County)- $300,000 to resurface Rappahannock, Chippeway and Mohegan streets.

McKenzie (Butler County) – $350,000 for water and street improvements along Davison Street and Wise and South Garland roads.

Midland City (Dale County) – $350,000 to rehabilitate a minimum of 17 houses to provide safe and decent housing for low and moderate-income families.

Newville (Henry County) – $350,000 to replace water lines along parts of South Broad and Baker streets.

Samson (Geneva County)- $300,000 to renovate a senior citizen center, including a new metal roof, handicap accessibility improvements and upgrading flooring and foundation.

Thomasville (Clarke County) – $450,000 for the resurfacing and patching and providing drainage and sewer improvements on Center Street, Springdale Drive, Love Street, North Street, Cowen Street, Duncan Drive and Lee Circle.

