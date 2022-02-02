Friends donate to ‘Tupper’

The Friends of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library took the opportunity of their semi-annual meeting Tuesday to make a $1,000 donation to the library.

Becky Brooks, Friends president, said the donation is dedicated in support of the library’s upcoming Imagi-Con on Saturday, February 26.

Brooks expressed appreciation to Library Director Theresa Trawick and her staff for the outstanding programs and events the library makes avail to its patrons, the community and throughout the area.

Brooks said Friends of Tupper will hold an essay contest later in the year that will be open to students at Pike County High School. The winner of the essay contest will receive a $500 scholarship from Friends of the Library.

“Friends thank all of those who have helped in our fundraising efforts by participating, donating or purchasing items over the last few months,” Brooks said. “Their support allows us to make these donations to our city’s library.”

Friends of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library are looking to increase participation within the group and encourage anyone who is interested in helping promote the city library to contact the library at 334-735-2145 or stop by the library at 164 South Main Street in Brundidge.