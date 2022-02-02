Brundidge Council approves use of community center

At its Tuesday meeting, the Brundidge City Council considered and approved a request from Dr. Toni Wilson to use the Galloway Park Community Center once a month for the “Feed My Lambs” program.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said “Feed My Lambs” is an outreach program for youths in the community that provides opportunities, including field trips, that they would not normally have.

“It’s a good program and will be of benefit to our children,” Boyd said.

The mayor added that the city’s youth basketball program gets underway Thursday night at Pike County Elementary School.

“Participation is very good and we are looking forward to a good youth basketball season,” she said.

The council approved upgrade requests to the T-Mobile Cell Tower on South Main Street and reviewed the city’s 2021 financial audit which showed that the city is in good financial condition.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green expressed appreciation to the mayor and council for appointing him the city’s chief of police. Green was sworn in as the Brundidge Chief of Police Friday afternoon at Brundidge Station.

Boyd announced that a prayer vigil will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the Bass House.

“So much is going on in American today that is not good. We need to pray for peace and unity in our country and in our communities,” Boyd said. “Hopefully, our citizens will believe our prayers will be heard and will come so all of us pray together.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays at Brundidge City Hall.