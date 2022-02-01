Troy football lands legacy recruit

One of the top defenders in Florida high school football, Tavares Williams Jr., announced last week that he was committing to Troy University.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound safety from Gainesville, Fla. is the son of former Troy star Tavares Williams, who was a starting safety for the Trojans from 2006 until 2008. In his career at Troy, the senior Williams recorded 183 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and four interceptions.

Williams Jr. earned first-team all-state, first-team all area, first-team all district and was Buchholz High School’s Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021 season. As a senior, he amassed 57 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception.

Williams Jr. said it had been a dream of his to play college football at his father’s alma mater.

“Words can’t explain how grateful and excited I am for this opportunity,” Williams Jr. said in a statement. “For five years of my life (I) watched my dad play for Troy University and it has always been my dream to play for Troy University and for this opportunity I am very appreciative and ready to give my all to Troy University. I’m all in!”