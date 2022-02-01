Troy football lands legacy recruit

Published 7:04 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Buchholz star Tavares Williams Jr. committed to Troy last week.

One of the top defenders in Florida high school football, Tavares Williams Jr., announced last week that he was committing to Troy University.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound safety from Gainesville, Fla. is the son of former Troy star Tavares Williams, who was a starting safety for the Trojans from 2006 until 2008. In his career at Troy, the senior Williams recorded 183 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and four interceptions.

Williams Jr. earned first-team all-state, first-team all area, first-team all district and was Buchholz High School’s Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021 season. As a senior, he amassed 57 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception.

Williams Jr. said it had been a dream of his to play college football at his father’s alma mater.

“Words can’t explain how grateful and excited I am for this opportunity,” Williams Jr. said in a statement. “For five years of my life (I) watched my dad play for Troy University and it has always been my dream to play for Troy University and for this opportunity I am very appreciative and ready to give my all to Troy University. I’m all in!”

More Sports

Boutwell makes introduction as new sports editor

Zion Chapel coach Randy Bryant resigns

Robinson powers Troy past Georgia State

Troy gets revenge with win over USA

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you wear a mask when you are out in public or around people not in your household?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events