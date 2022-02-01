Burlap & Silk opens on the square

February 1, 2022, was opening day for Burlap & Silk on the square in downtown Troy. It was all owners, Sherry DeBray and Rena Vaught, had hoped for … and more.

The “something old and something new” shop is located in the former Brantley Brothers Mercantile building. It’s a storefront in downtown Troy.

“We were led to a place such as this,” DeBray said.

And, when the doors opened, at times, it seemed as if all Troy was led to “such a place as this.”

“We are excited to be opening the doors and we are even more excited that those who come are excited about this place,” DeBray said.

For Vaught, opening day was like a dream come true.

“We had hoped it would be like this… and it is,” she said.

“Burlap & Silk” offers something old and something new and even something in-between.

“This shop is a great addition to downtown Troy,” said Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community engagement coordinator. “The quality of the vendors is amazing and the vendors have done a good job of displaying their inventories. Burlap & Silk will be a destination for those who enjoy shopping, not only here in Troy and Pike County but all around.”

Carla Rice of Troy was an early shopper and she, too, is excited about the newest shop around the square.

“This shop is unique in a very special way,” Rice said. “Everywhere you look there is something of interest, something different. It’s not possible to see it all and, just think, it will be changing all the time. It’s an exciting place to shop.”

The vendors are just as excited as the owners. Joette Booker has a space that is “just perfect” for her and she is more than excited to have the opportunity to be a Burlap & Silk vendor.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me and all the other vendors,” she said. “We all appreciate all the work and effort that has gone into making it possible to be in business in downtown Troy.”

Ginny Hamm agreed.

“This is a wonderful place to shop,” she said. “There’s something old and something new. It’s interesting to see items that have been given new life. There’s something here for everybody whether you have five dollars to spend or many times that.”