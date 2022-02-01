Boutwell makes introduction as new sports editor

Change is something that can be – and usually is – very scary but it also can be exciting.

Change in sports, just like in life, is constantly happening and at times it can be painful. I believe this change is going to be of the positive variety. For the last six years I’ve covered sports in Coffee County, primarily focusing on Enterprise High School, for The Southeast Sun/Daleville Sun-Courier and I enjoyed my time there.

I got to know the people in the community, the parents, the athletes and the coaches and I’m happy to say a number of them I consider friends and vice versa. I got to watch a number of kids go from junior high stars to earning college scholarships and even become FBS college stars. In one case, Marcus Jones, will likely be playing in the NFL very soon.

The last year has been a rollercoaster for me and my family. COVID-19 sent me to the ICU for a week, crippled my dad and nearly killed him and took my mom from us. Then, my wife and I bought a house and now I’m starting a new journey in my career. A rollercoaster may have been underselling it a bit.

I believe that I will quickly find my footing here in Pike County and I believe I’ll build similar connections here as I’ve had in Coffee County.

I’m passionate about sports and there is nothing I love more than being able to write about it and put a spotlight on the athletes in our area. There are a lot of high schools all around our area that don’t get the recognition that they deserve and I hope to change that.

More so than anything else, I want to make the Troy Messenger the No. 1 spot for coverage of Troy University Athletics, though. I’m not entirely new to Troy sports, I covered Troy football and basketball for The Sun and I’ve enjoyed it. The Athletic Department at Troy is second to none in my opinion and the athletes there deserve to be spotlighted, and they will.

You shouldn’t need to go anywhere but right here to get your fix on everything involved in Troy Trojan, area school and parks and recreation athletics and I intend to make sure everyone reading this believes that. For you those of you on twitter, please give me a follow @joshbmessenger