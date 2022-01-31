Friday is ‘Go Red Day’

February 4 is National Wear Red Day and the Pike County Heart Board is encouraging everyone to wear red in support of the efforts of the local Heart Board and the American Heart Association to reduce the number of deaths and incidents of heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, killing more than all forms of cancer combined.

Go Red Day’ is a nationwide effort to raise awareness of heart disease and to encourage all women to take charge of their heath,” said Tracey Davis, co-chair of the Pike County Heart Association.

To date, the Pike County Heart Association has sold almost 400 Go Red T-shirts in memory of Cheryl DiChiara, a member of the local Heart Board.

Davis expressed appreciation to Pike Regional Medical Center for its support of the Go Red T-shirt campaign and all those who have purchased the remembrance T-shirts.

“We encourage everyone to wear red of some kind on Friday,” Davis said. “We want to show our county’s support of the efforts to reduce the number of deaths from heart disease and stroke.”